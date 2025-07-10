Renault Boreal: a new signature SUV of elegant, high-tech design for the international market

Boreal is the latest step in Renault's international development strategy. Developed for markets outside Europe, this new SUV will expand the brand range while also driving growth, consolidating the long-term presence of Renault in the C segment in over 70 countries

“In October 2023, we presented our plan to strengthen Renault’s global presence: the Renault International Gameplan. Relying on five strategic hubs – in Latin America, North Africa, Turkey, India and South Korea – we are investing €3 billion to launch eight new vehicles outside Europe, with a clear ambition: to double our sales per vehicle. And we’re taking action! Boosted by the commercial success of Kardian and Koleos, our sales outside Europe rose by 16.4% in the first half of 2025. Today, I’m proud to announce a new chapter in this adventure: Renault Boreal, a true emblem of our ambition to raise quality and innovation on a global scale, bringing more value to our customers outside Europe and reinforcing our move upmarket.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault Brand

Developing Renault’s C-segment presence on international markets

Renault is the world’s best-selling French car brand, with 1,577,000 vehicles sold in 2024 — nearly 40% (560,000 vehicles) of which were sold outside Europe.

Following on from Kardian, Duster and Grand Koleos, Renault Boreal is a central pillar of the International Game Plan 2024-2027. As part of this plan, Renault is investing no less than €3 billion to launch eight new vehicles outside Europe. Five of these are positioned in the segments generating the most value: C and D. Between now and 2027, Renault is aiming to double unit revenue per vehicle sold outside Europe compared with 2019.

Developed to win new customers, Renault Boreal shares the DNA of the brand’s latest vehicles. Its role is to balance the sales mix outside Europe, in line with the strategic shift from volume to value initiated by the Renaulution strategic plan. Renault Boreal will primarily target the regions where the brand is still under-represented in the highly strategic C segment. In Latin America, it will address fast-growing demand for family SUVs, while in Turkey, the Middle East and the Mediterranean Basin, it will be a competitive complement to the brand offering in regions , where more than one in two vehicles sold is an SUV.

Renault Group’s ultra-flexible modular platform

Inaugurated on Renault Kardian, Renault Group’s new modular platform is ultra-flexible and able to accommodate a wide range of body styles. This architecture delivers significant savings in development times while boosting competitive edge, and maximising synergies in markets outside Europe. Further, Renault Boreal can be equipped with new technologies tailored to each market.

Production in Brazil and Turkey

The industrial strategy for Renault Boreal spans two continents. The Curitiba site in Brazil will produce the vehicle for 17 Latin American countries. At the same time, the Bursa site in Turkey will build it for 54 other markets, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Mediterranean countries. Building the vehicle close to its markets will increase logistics agility and optimise production costs.

The deployment of Renault Boreal will begin in late 2025 in Brazil, followed by the rest of Latin America, Turkey and other markets from 2026.

“Much more than a new model, Boreal embodies our international ambition. Designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding customers, it will be produced in Curitiba and then in Bursa. The fourth launch in the Renault International Game Plan, Boreal marks a new stage in our move upmarket and reinforces our sales offensive in the C segment.” Ivan Segal, SVP Renault International Operations

SOURCE: Renault