Volkswagen Group of America and its dealers support more than 164,000 American jobs and contribute nearly $44 billion to the U.S. economy, study finds

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA) as well as its authorized, independent Volkswagen and Audi dealerships support 164,470 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and contribute nearly $44 billion in economic output across the U.S., according to a newly released study by Deloitte. The study, commissioned by VWGoA, highlights the company’s recent investments and growth since the last study in 2019.

“This study underscores our deep investment and long-term commitment in the American market,” said Dr. Kjell Gruner, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “In the past 5 years, we’ve grown our manufacturing footprint and advanced our R&D capabilities to drive meaningful economic impact in the communities where our valued team members live and work.”

Since the most recent study conducted by Deloitte in 2019, VWGoA significantly expanded its U.S. footprint, strengthening its role as a major contributor to the American economy. The company’s economic contribution increased more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and increased its total annual economic impact by more than $10 billion. These gains underscore VWGoA’s ongoing investment in U.S. job creation, regional supply chains, and long-term economic value.

The 2024 study also shows that VWGoA’s U.S. corporate, vehicle assembly, and research functions across the country, as well as the operations of the more than 900 Volkswagen and Audi dealerships nationwide, generated $4.55 billion in federal, state, and local tax contributions in 2024.

Other key findings from the study confirm that in 2024 VWGoA and its dealers:

Supported more than 48,000 direct jobs and 116,000 indirect or induced jobs in the U.S.

Increased its U.S. manufacturing workforce to nearly 4,000, an increase of more than 30% since 2019, driven by assembly of the ID.4, the Atlas, and the Atlas Cross Sport at its Chattanooga plant

Accounted for $12.5 billion in payroll and benefits, contributing to a total U.S. economic output of $43.9 billion

Delivered $6.7 billion in gross output in Tennessee, home to Volkswagen’s assembly plant, through nearly 17,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs

Invested $190 million into infrastructure spending through Electrify America

Donated more than $7.5 million to charitable organizations, with an emphasis on supporting education, youth development, and environmental programs

The Deloitte study was commissioned by VWGoA. The analysis was completed using the IMPLAN economic modeling software and 2024 data provided by VWGoA. The study included an analysis of employment, compensation, benefits, and supplier spending of VWGoA.

