Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius tests the all-new electric GLC, with five challenges

At the Mercedes-Benz Technology Centre (MTC) in Sindelfingen, Germany, CEO Ola Källenius is testing the eagerly awaited new GLC with EQ technology. In the latest YouTube video by Mercedes‑Benz, Ola Källenius gives an exclusive glimpse into the electrifying future of the best-selling car range. He puts the all-new electric GLC to the test with five challenges, teasing its iconic design, versatile capabilities and smooth handling. In previous episodes, Ola Källenius has already taken the electric CLA and the electric G-Class through their paces in the breathtaking landscapes of Austria and Sweden, offering viewers an exhilarating preview of the cars long before their world premieres. After conquering the rugged terrain of the Schöckl and showcasing the CLA’s prowess in Immendingen last year, Ola Källenius reunites with the dynamic presenter Sarah Harman to unveil more tantalizing details about the upcoming electric GLC, which will be unveiled at Munich’s IAA motor show on 7th September.

“The biggest product-launch programme in our company’s history continues with the all-new GLC. We’re not just introducing a new model – we’re electrifying our top seller. It will feature a bold new design language, cutting-edge technology, our MB.OS operating system and performance that sparks excitement. The all-new GLC is comfort, dynamics, efficiency and intelligence in perfect harmony and it’s ready to be revealed at this year’s IAA.” Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The all-new electric GLC will be available with S-Class AIRMATIC air suspension

The electric GLC sets new standards in this segment and leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to driving comfort. Thanks to the revolutionary air suspension technology from the S‑Class, uneven surfaces and vibrations are almost completely absorbed, ensuring a remarkably smooth ride. The integrated adjustable damping system, familiar from the S‑Class, provides the ideal combination of long-distance comfort and a surprising degree of sporty agility. The Agility & Comfort Package includes AIRMATIC air suspension paired with rear-axle steering, offering up to 4.5 degrees of steering angle in each direction. Be it on city streets or highways, the GLC offers outstanding stability, dynamic performance and super agile handling.

It’s bigger and more comfortable in every dimension

The new GLC is the epitome of versatility, spaciousness and comfort, making it the perfect companion for everyday adventures. Building on the beloved qualities of the current GLC, the electric sibling takes things up a notch with significantly more legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. Thanks to its wheelbase, which is eight centimetres longer compared to the combustion GLC, passengers can enjoy an exceptionally roomy and comfortable ride. For those requiring ample storage space, the GLC has it also covered. The boot provides a generous 570 litres of capacity, and when the rear seats are folded down, it expands to an impressive 1,740 litres. Additionally, the frunk (front trunk) contributes an extra 128 litres of load capacity, accessible via touch control. Whether preparing for a weekend getaway or a substantial shopping trip, the new GLC accommodates all needs.

Charging approximately 260 kilometres of range in ten minutes

The highlight of the new electric architecture is the 800-volt system. This advanced technology optimises efficiency and performance, significantly reducing charging times when combined with the latest battery generation. In just ten minutes—about the time it takes to grab a coffee or check your emails —approximately 260 kilometres of range can be recharged.[1] Fast DC charging with the GLC 400 4MATIC is achievable at a rate of over 320 kW. Country-specific, a so-called DC converter is installed. This allows the use of 400-volt charging stations.

Up to 2.4 Tons Towing Capacity: Heavy pulling the easy way

The GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ technology – which launches first – can tow up to 2.4 tons braked, making it ideal for large caravans, boat trailers or horse trailers. The tongue weight of 100 kilograms allows for the transport of electric bicycles on a suitable carrier. With ESP® trailer stabilization and trailer manoeuvring assistant, the GLC offers particularly convenient and safe handling. Perfect for a weekend carrying your classic car or transporting a boat to the lake, the GLC ensures a smooth and secure journey.

Intuitive and iconic: Merging software intelligence with an immersive digital experience thanks to the MB.OS superbrain powering the new GLC

Ola Källenius offers an exciting teaser of the new electric GLC, showcasing a timeless design language inspired by prestige and status. The electric GLC starts this new era of iconic design by introducing a new face of the brand as the first in a family of upcoming vehicles.

Inside, Mercedes‑Benz’s elevated design language continues to create a holistic experience. The majestically floating next-generation MBUX Hyperscreen offers an impressive spatial experience and digital elegance, with intuitive features powered by the intelligent superbrain MB.OS.

[1] The information is preliminary and based on forecasts. There are currently no confirmed values from an officially recognized testing organization, nor an EC type approval, nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Deviations between the stated values and the official values are possible.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz