Otonomo targets ‘aggressive’ automotive growth in 2022

The automotive connected ecosystem is expanding. As more connected vehicles roll out and more markets build out connected infrastructure, there lies huge potential to gain accurate insight on even seemingly minor automotive data points. Otonomo, a leading player in the vehicle connectivity space, sees value in tracking parameters as minute as the speed of a windscreen wiper. "95% of the new cars sold by next year will be connected in the US,” Matan Tessler, Otonomo’s Vice President of Product, told Automotive World. “A connected vehicle that is operating for one hour can generate up to 25GB of data. We are basically looking at mass production IoT devices.”