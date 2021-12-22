Otonomo targets ‘aggressive’ automotive growth in 2022

The automotive connected ecosystem is expanding. As more connected vehicles roll out and more markets build out connected infrastructure, there lies huge potential to gain accurate insight on even seemingly minor automotive data points. Otonomo, a leading player in the vehicle connectivity space, sees value in tracking parameters as minute as the speed of a windscreen wiper. "95% of the new cars sold by next year will be connected in the US,” Matan Tessler, Otonomo’s Vice President of Product, told Automotive World. “A connected vehicle that is operating for one hour can generate up to 25GB of data. We are basically looking at mass production IoT devices.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us