   July 28, 2020
Special report: Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?

Electric vehicle numbers are projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, but will the infrastructure be in place to support them? Automotive World’s latest special report explores the various charging models available today as well as those under development for the future. But there’s much more to the picture than just physical charging infrastructure—the appropriate software also needs to be in place to power and manage these stations.

In this report:

‘Special report: Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?’ presents insight from:

  • ABB
  • ABI Research
  • BMM Energy Solutions
  • BP Chargemaster
  • ChargePoint
  • Driivz
  • EVE
  • Greenlots
  • Momentum Dynamics
  • Polestar
  • Virta

