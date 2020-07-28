Electric vehicle numbers are projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, but will the infrastructure be in place to support them? Automotive World’s latest special report explores the various charging models available today as well as those under development for the future. But there’s much more to the picture than just physical charging infrastructure—the appropriate software also needs to be in place to power and manage these stations.

In this report:

‘Special report: Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?’ presents insight from:

ABB

ABI Research

BMM Energy Solutions

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint

Driivz

EVE

Greenlots

Momentum Dynamics

Polestar

Virta

