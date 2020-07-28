Electric vehicle numbers are projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, but will the infrastructure be in place to support them? Automotive World’s latest special report explores the various charging models available today as well as those under development for the future. But there’s much more to the picture than just physical charging infrastructure—the appropriate software also needs to be in place to power and manage these stations.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?
- Polestar addresses the inconvenience of public EV charging
- The public charging puzzle: intelligence and regulation required
- Smart and efficient energy grid management top of the EV agenda
- Cities must provide EV charging for the many
- Software-enabled infrastructure critical in supporting EV uptake
- Wireless vehicle charging shows promise, but not a priority for infrastructure rollout
‘Special report: Is the infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?’ presents insight from:
- ABB
- ABI Research
- BMM Energy Solutions
- BP Chargemaster
- ChargePoint
- Driivz
- EVE
- Greenlots
- Momentum Dynamics
- Polestar
- Virta
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference