Kia underlines credentials as a leading ‘EV brand’ at 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

Kia reaffirms its commitment to offering Chinese customers high quality, innovative EVs by showcasing Kia EV5 and Kia EV6 models

Kia is showcasing its award-winning EV models and latest smart driving technologies at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

During its press conference, Kia presented the vision and technology roadmap for its ‘EV Brand Transformation’ by unveiling a number of key models and new technologies for Chinese customers.

Kia captivated the audience with its presentation of the Kia EV5 long-range model through a musical-style product showcase, where the company introduced real-life stories of Kia customers in China.

The Kia EV5, an all-electric compact SUV, is the first dedicated EV platform model to be produced locally in China. Building upon the success of the award-winning EV6 and EV9, the EV5 is Kia’s third dedicated EV built upon the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), acclaimed for its modular design and exceptional adaptability.

The Chinese market will have access to three variations of the EV5: standard, long-range, and long-range AWD. The long-range model, featuring an 88.1-kWh battery and 160-kW motor, aims to achieve a range of 720 km per charge. The long-range AWD model will feature a combined output of 233 kW.

The EV5 is equipped with various innovative, customer-driven features. Relaxation seats with massage functions, a console-integrated refrigerator/warmer and a multi-table luggage board are provided to ensure an enjoyable mobility experience.

The new model also comes with Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2), which helps drivers maintain distance from the vehicle in front, stay centered in their lane, change lanes, and adjust lateral positioning. With a simple touch of the Kia Digital Key 2 smart key, customers can activate the EV5’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) system, which enables the SUV to park itself without the need for driver intervention, whether in or out of the vehicle.

Following the EV5 showcase, Kia introduced the Universal Wheel Drive System (‘Uni Wheel’) to the audience. Kia emphasized how this game-changing vehicle drive system will revolutionize the design of future mobility devices.

Uni Wheel is a functionally integrated wheel drive system that dramatically improves available space inside an EV by moving the main drive system components to the vacant space within the wheel hub. In doing so, Kia has designed a completely new structure for the drive system.

Furthermore, Kia announced its intention to develop L4 Smart Driving Technology for the Chinese market. The company is currently conducting in-depth testing in different parts of China to ensure high performance in all driving conditions.

Lastly, Kia unveiled the new Kia Sonet for the Chinese market. The Sonet is equipped with smart and sophisticated features, including Smart Driving System, Forward-Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). The model also offers a 10.25-inch dual color screen and Baidu Connect 3.0, offering passengers greater levels of engagement and enjoyment.

During the public days of the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Kia will operate an exhibition booth covering approximately 1,100 square meters. Visitors will be able to experience Kia’s latest EVs and other key models specialized for the Chinese market. There will be a dedicated zone where visitors can learn about the brand’s new technologies introduced during the press conference.

