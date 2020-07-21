Smart and efficient energy grid management top of the EV agenda

An electric vehicle (EV) future promises a cleaner, more sustainable and efficient way of commuting. What it will also bring though is increased energy demand.

Though exact estimates vary, the consensus is that the expected uptick in EV sales this decade will force energy suppliers to completely rethink how energy is generated and distributed. National Grid in the UK, for instance, forecasts that 50% of all new cars will either be plug-in hybrids or fully electric by 2030….