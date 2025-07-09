Has the Big Beautiful Bill killed US electrification plans?

Even with incentives gone and regulatory pressure eased, US automakers still might find the transition to electric vehicles inevitable. By Will Girling

Perhaps the signature legislation of US President Donald Trump’s second term, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), was signed into law on 4 July 2025. For US consumers, this means an end to the US$7,500 tax credit on new electric vehicles (EVs) from 30 September, as well as the US$4,000 credit for used EVs. A Harvard University study estimated this action could save the government US$169bn by 2030 but decrease EV penetration 6%.

