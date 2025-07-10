Cupra upgrades Formentor and Leon with Matrix LED Ultra headlights, Front Cross Traffic Assist and new Dark Void colour

Cupra Matrix LED Ultra headlights deliver dynamic illumination and enhanced visibility

Cupra brings cutting edge updates for Formentor, Leon and Leon Sportstourer, combining bold design with intelligent technology. The latest enhancements include advanced Cupra Matrix LED Ultra lighting, added driver assistance through Front Cross Traffic Assist as well as the new Dark Void exterior colour.

“We’re continuing to push the limits of design and technology,” said Ignasi Prieto, Chief Brand Officer at Cupra. “These updates make the Formentor and Leon even more expressive, advanced and confident on the road.”

The new Dark Void paint option gives the Formentor, Leon, and Leon Sportstourer an even more distinctive and confident presence across all trim levels.

The exterior is further enhanced by the introduction of Cupra Matrix LED Ultra headlights. Welcome and farewell animations projected in front of the vehicle create a signature Cupra experience, while the refined dynamic lighting system ensures optimal visibility and control in all driving conditions.

Cupra’s new headlamps incorporate 25,000 pixels to enhance the iconic three-triangle light signature. The glare-free high beam automatically adapts to oncoming traffic without reducing visibility, while the dynamic low beam lighting sharpens lane definition, making night driving safer and more precise.

Safety is further improved with the addition of Front Cross Traffic Assist. Using radar sensors, the system detects vehicles crossing the car’s path at low speeds and warns the driver visually and acoustically at up to 30 km/h. If necessary, it can apply emergency braking at up to 10 km/h.

The Cupra Matrix LED Ultra headlights, Front Cross Traffic Assist and new Dark Void colour are available as optional features on the Cupra Formentor, Leon and Leon Sportstourer from this month.

SOURCE: SEAT