The public charging puzzle: intelligence and regulation required

An EV rollout will need public charging, but careful planning will be needed to ensure it doesn’t dominate public space, and regulation must make the task frictionless. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 20, 2020

Will the electric vehicle (EV) line the streets with chargers? Easy access to plug points remains a key consideration for would-be EV owners. However, flooding public spaces with EV infrastructure is neither practical nor desirable. Through careful planning and co-operation, cities and other spaces can offer adequate access without negatively impacting the existing environment, and drawing the ire of residents and pedestrians….

