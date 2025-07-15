Allison Transmission partners with Maryland Transit Administration to bring eGen Flex®-equipped electric hybrid buses to Baltimore

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has selected New Flyer buses equipped with the Allison eGen Flex® hybrid propulsion system to operate in the metropolitan Baltimore region

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has selected New Flyer buses equipped with the Allison eGen Flex® hybrid propulsion system to operate in the metropolitan Baltimore region. The 40-foot electric-hybrid buses will be built in 2025.

The eGen Flex system is engineered to advance the efficiency of public transportation and help cities reduce their carbon footprint. The propulsion solution’s innovative geofencing technology allows buses to operate up to 50% of their route in engine-off mode, which leads to a substantial reduction of both emissions and noise. The eGen Flex also offers improved fuel economy of up to 25% compared to diesel buses, demonstrating bottom-line benefits for municipalities around the world.

“We are proud to partner with MDOT to bring our eGen Flex hybrid electric solution to Baltimore,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “Allison is committed to working with OEMs and transit agencies to provide innovative solutions that help reduce emissions. The eGen Flex system can be implemented now to help cities achieve their sustainability goals as the industry continues to evaluate low emission technology.”

SOURCE: Allison Transmission