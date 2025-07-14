Zenzic: Government commits extra £150m to grow UK CAM sector

THE UK Government has announced a further £150million to help grow the nation’s Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) industry

The CAM Pathfinder programme is aimed at addressing the challenges of bringing CAM vehicles to market and runs until 2030.

From cutting-edge software to smart transport solutions, the CAM Pathfinder programme will provide funding to projects that are developing world-first technologies, products, and services, right here in the UK.

By accelerating the development, deployment, and adoption of such technologies and solutions, the aim is to support growth, investment, and unlock innovation across transport.

A total of £18million has already been committed to support 37 projects this year, with details on the individual projects and the funding programmes to be unveiled over the coming weeks.

The Government’s long-awaited Industrial Strategy outlined ambitions to create over 38,000 jobs and a CAM industry worth over £42billion by 2035, and ministers see the CAM Pathfinder programme as being key to realising the industry’s potential.

The industrial strategy from the UK Government said: “To address the complexities in commercialising CAM vehicles, we will increase funding to our CAM Pathfinder programme with a further £150m until 2030, provided in partnership with Zenzic and Innovate UK.

“Working closely with government, these organisations deliver a globally unique offer, match-funding R&D grants to the UK CAM sector including for dual-use technologies and connecting industry players with international opportunities.

“This funding is underpinned by the world-leading Automated Vehicles Act 2024, which paves the way for self-driving vehicles to be used safely and securely on British roads by removing the need for a safety driver. Alongside full implementation of the act by 2027, the Government is also enabling commercial pilots of bus and taxi like services from Spring 2026.

“We are also playing a leading role in harmonising international regulations on self-driving, including through the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. This will enable our companies to compete and export globally.”

The CAM Pathfinder programme is delivered by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), supported by Zenzic and Innovate UK.

Zenzic was created by the government and industry to champion the UK Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) ecosystem and lead the UK in accelerating the self-driving revolution, with the goal of ensuring a safer, more secure, sustainable, and inclusive transport future.

The organisation aims to position the UK at the heart of the global CAM ecosystem by leveraging the power of innovation, through collaboration, to promote and enable UK organisations to play an impactful role in the future of mobility.

Mark Cracknell, Programme Director at Zenzic, said: “Innovation in CAM is more than just developing new technology, it’s a driver of investment, exports, and skilled jobs across the country.

“From local suppliers to global exporters, the sector is creating real-world impact by building a more sustainable, inclusive and future-ready transport future and the extension of CAM Pathfinder will be key to ensuring we continue to build on this success, while ensuring the UK remains a world-leader in the development and deployment of CAM solutions.”

Projects funded by CAM Pathfinder must demonstrate that the cutting-edge technology or mobility solutions being developed can help industries become safer, sustainable, inclusive and more productive.

SOURCE: Zenzic