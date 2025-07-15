The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake with EQ Technology – more room for intelligence

The first electric Mercedes‑Benz Shooting Brake

Just a few weeks after the premiere of the all-new CLA, Mercedes-Benz is presenting the second model of this completely new vehicle family. The all-new CLA Shooting Brake is the first electric Mercedes‑Benz available as an estate. It combines the elegance, sportiness and intelligence of the CLA with plenty of space for passengers and luggage as well as a high degree of interior versatility. Whether it’s a weekly shopping trip, a holiday with the whole family or a weekend trip with friends, it offers space for everything you need. The boot has a volume of 455 to 1,290 litres. The illuminated frunk under the front bonnet holds a further 101 litres. Surfboards or bicycles fit easily on the roof thanks to the standard roof rails. Their load capacity is 75 kilograms. And a jet ski or two motorcycles can be easily transported on a trailer. The towing capacity is up to 1,800 kilograms (braked). A WLTP range of up to 761 kilometres1 (CLA 250+ Shooting Brake with EQ Technology: combined energy consumption: 12.7-15.2 kWh/100 km | combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO 2 class: A)[1] enables high everyday and travel suitability. Recharging for a further 310 kilometres2 (WLTP) is completed in 10 minutes. The European market launch of the CLA Shooting Brake with EQ Technology will start in March 2026.

“The new CLA Shooting Brake is designed for those who appreciate the dynamism of a sporty vehicle but don’t want to compromise on space and practicality in everyday life. It combines intelligent technology and efficiency to deliver a fresh, engaging driving experience. For our customers, this means more space for individuality, travelling and for their own personal lifestyle.” Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Sales

With the CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes‑Benz is taking its conceptual invention of combining the sporty proportions of a four-door coupé with more cargo space and a large tailgate into the electric age. This concept celebrated its debut in 2012 with the CLS Shooting Brake. In 2015, Mercedes‑Benz successfully established itself in the compact segment with the first CLA Shooting Brake.

Sporty proportions with a radiant front and unique rear design

The all-new CLA Shooting Brake is identical to the CLA Saloon right up to the B-pillar. This means a low greenhouse, sporty shark-nose design and a unique front panel with 142 individually illuminated chrome-look LED stars. Together with the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlights and light strip, the illuminated panel with a Mercedes‑Benz pattern contributes to the unmistakable identity of all models in the new vehicle family. The rear lights also have a star-shaped design and are connected by a light strip.

The roofline of the CLA Shooting Brake stretches further back with a more gradual drop. The one-piece panoramic glass roof extends seamlessly from the windscreen frame to the rear end. The spoiler is painted black on the inside and in body colour on the outside. This gives the impression that the glass roof carries over into the rear windscreen. It brings an additional unique elegance to the rear end.

Switchable large panoramic roof with illuminated starry sky

The large panoramic roof sets a new standard in the segment. It creates an exceptionally generous and open feeling of space. To protect against solar radiation, it consists of heat-insulating laminated safety glass with an infrared-reflecting and a low-emissivity (LowE) coating on the inside. This reduces heating of the vehicle interior in summer. In winter, the LowE coating reduces heat loss by reflecting the interior heat back into the room. At 200 nanometres, it is thinner than a human hair, which has a diameter of about 50,000 nanometres.

The panoramic roof is optionally available with a new function. With it, the transparency of the glass can be changed in 10 to 20 milliseconds. Passengers can choose between transparent for a clear view upwards or opaque for more privacy. The opaque (milky) state not only protects against prying eyes from outside but also offers improved glare protection in direct sunlight. It is operated via a corresponding menu in the vehicle settings in the head unit.

As the icing on the cake, the large panoramic roof is even illuminated. For the first time, it is connected to the ambient lighting and offers an illuminated starry sky. 158 stars are integrated into its glass surface, which can be illuminated in the individually selected colour of the ambient lighting. The light is fed in from the front via LED modules. The starry sky is almost invisible during the day. But in the dark, it surprises with a unique visual experience, especially for the rear passengers. It invites you to lean back and relax and also attracts attention from the outside. In combination with the new light signature at the front and rear, the illuminated glass roof gives the CLA Shooting Brake an unrivalled appearance.

More spacious than ever before – more room for passengers and luggage

The longer roof with a roofline that slopes gently towards the rear provides more headroom in the second row of seats than in the CLA (+26 millimetres). Access to the rear is also even more comfortable thanks to the larger door cut-outs. Compared to its predecessor, the all-new CLA Shooting Brake offers more headroom in each of the five seats thanks to a higher roofline. The increase for rear passengers is seven millimetres. In the front row of seats, the headroom increase is 14 millimetres, while legroom has increased by 11 millimetres. The all-new CLA Shooting Brake is 35 millimetres longer (4,723 millimetres) and 27 millimetres higher (1,469 millimetres) than the predecessor model. The wheelbase has increased by 61 millimetres to 2,790 millimetres.

The seats can be folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio as standard. This increases the boot volume to up to 1,290 litres. Together with the 101-litre frunk under the bonnet, the all-new CLA Shooting Brake offers more load volume than its predecessor. The electric EASY‑PACK tailgate comes as standard for convenient loading and unloading. KEYLESS‑GO with HANDS‑FREE ACCESS is also available as an option. The elegantly designed roof rails are also part of the standard equipment, and a trailer hitch is available on request. The CLA Shooting Brake can tow up to 1,500 kilograms with rear-wheel drive and up to 1,800 kilograms with all-wheel drive – a considerable towing capacity for an electric vehicle in this segment.

The dimensions at a glance

CLA Shooting Brake Predecessor Difference Exterior dimensions Length mm 4,723 4,688 +35 Width mm 1,855 1,830 +25 Width including exterior mirrors mm 2,021 1,999 +22 Height mm 1,469 1,442 +27 Wheelbase mm 2,790 2,729 +61 Interior dimensions Max. headroom front mm 1,039 1,025 +14 Max. headroom rear mm 962 955 +7 Legroom front mm 1,073 1,062 +11 Legroom rear mm 854 861 -6 Elbow width front mm 1,456 1,457 -1 Elbow width rear mm 1,431 1,454 -13 Shoulder room front mm 1,412 1,400 +12 Shoulder room rear mm 1,359 1,372 -13 Max. load compartment width mm 1,418 1,394 +24 Max. load compartment depth mm 1,039 1,054 -15 Boot volume Litres 455 485 -30 Load compartment volume with rear seats folded down Litres 1,290 1,350 -60 Frunk volume Litres 101 – +101 Max. roof load kg 75 100 -25 Max. towing capacity rear/all-wheel drive (braked) kg 1,500/1,800 1,400/1,800 +100/-

New spatial experience – floating lightness with a large selection of colours and materials

The unique interior architecture is identical to that of the CLA. With its avant-garde style, it offers a new luxury experience in this vehicle class. Highlights include the sporty, high-positioned centre console divided into two levels, the door panel inserts and the MBUX Superscreen. They are designed as if they were floating in space. This creates an impressive sense of lightness, which further adds to the generous feeling of space.

An attractive and versatile range of colours and materials underlines Mercedes-Benz’s claim to exceptional design and striking equipment features. For the seat upholstery, there is a choice of ARTICO man-made leather/fabric, ARTICO man-made leather and leather in a range of colours from classic black to ivory beige and beech brown. The range of trim parts extends from an anthracite anodised look to brushed aluminium or carbon-fibre finishes and wood or papered surfaces. The exterior colour portfolio offers a wide range of solid and metallic paints. These include, for example, polar white solid, cosmos black metallic, MANUFAKTUR patagonia red metallic and the new colours aquamint solid and sheer blue metallic developed exclusively for the new vehicle family.

New multifunction steering wheel – the return of roller and rocker switches

The new steering wheel of the CLA Shooting Brake offers improved ergonomics and intuitive operation. Mercedes‑Benz has reintroduced the control concept with a rocker switch for the limiter and DISTRONIC, as well as a roller for volume control, based on numerous customer requests. The capacitive switch panels are seamlessly integrated and provide tactile aids for better orientation. Additionally, some functions have been removed from the control panel for better clarity and usability, making the finger navigation pad for controlling the driver display significantly larger and thus easier to operate.

Superscreen with up to three screens – real-time graphics powered by Unity Game Engine

The optional MBUX Superscreen extends across the entire width of the interior. The 26-centimetre (10.25-inch) screen for the driver and the 35.6-centimetre (14-inch) central display are located behind the glass surface. A 35.6-centimetre (14-inch) separate screen is optionally available for the front passenger for individual entertainment. The continuously growing app portfolio[2] includes, for example, video streaming platforms such as Disney+ and RIDEVU from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as video games with a large selection of triple-A titles via the cloud gaming provider Boosteroid. To enjoy the best in-car gaming experience, customers can use their Bluetooth gaming controller or mobile phone. The gaming controller can also be used with the passenger display while driving. With the central display, this is only possible when the vehicle is parked. All three screens are powered by the latest high-performance chips and real-time graphics from Unity Game Engine.

If the passenger screen is not selected, a trim piece with star-pattern graphics continues the glass look. Depending on the equipment, it is backlit. Another extra is the optional head-up display. It offers the driver a floating, virtual image with a diagonal of 31 centimetres (12.2 inches) at around 2.8 metres in front of the vehicle.

New MBUX generation makes the digital experience more personalised and intelligent than ever before

The new CLA Shooting Brake is the second vehicle to function entirely via the Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS). It is equipped with a supercomputer that is connected to the Mercedes‑Benz Intelligent Cloud. This enables regular over-the-air updates4 – not only for the entertainment system, but also for the most important vehicle functions including the driver assistance systems. In this way, the CLA Shooting Brake gets better and better instead of older and remains just as up to date over the years as a vehicle fresh off the production line.

MB.OS allows for a completely new digital experience. The fourth generation of the Mercedes‑Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system integrates artificial intelligence (AI) from Microsoft and Google. The new MBUX Virtual Assistant is therefore much more than just an advanced voice assistant. It can conduct complex, multi-part dialogues and has a short-term memory. This enables it to continue a conversation at a later date. Based on ChatGPT4o and Microsoft Bing Search, it combines the knowledge it has gathered from the Internet. Thanks to Google Gemini, it also knows its way around navigation destinations. During an active dialogue, the MBUX Virtual Assistant even recognises emotions and can react accordingly, just like a good friend. As a “living” avatar in the form of the Mercedes‑Benz star, it is always present on the MBUX Zero Layer of the centre display.

The new MBUX operating and display concept is tailored to customers’ individual preferences. The enhanced MBUX Zero Layer on the centre display shows the most important information, suggestions and, for the first time, the most recently used apps4. In the app view, apps can now be moved and grouped together in individually named folders.

Intelligent navigation – customised Google Maps solution with Mercedes‑Benz Electric Intelligence

Now, route guidance is easier and more intuitive than ever before. The new customised navigation solution is based on map data from Google Maps[3], which is combined with real-time information from the vehicle. Mercedes‑Benz Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors. It automatically adjusts the vehicle’s charging settings and optimises them for fast charging along the route – including preconditioning the high-voltage battery so that it is at the optimum temperature for fast DC charging at the right time. The system also provides energy-saving tips.

Economical consumption and fast charging – new battery generation, two-speed gearbox and 800-volt architecture

With remarkably low fuel consumption and a range that is impressive in its segment, the CLA Shooting Brake marks an apex in electric mobility. Two models will initially be launched. The CLA 250+ Shooting Brake with EQ Technology (combined energy consumption: 12.7-15.2 kWh/100 km | combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO 2 class: A)[4] has an output of 200 kW and a range of up to 761 kilometres according to WLTP.[5] The 260-kW CLA 350 4MATIC Shooting Brake with EQ Technology (combined energy consumption: 13.2-15.7 kWh/100 km | combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km | CO 2 class: A)6 is positioned at the top end of the model range as a performance version with two motors and all-wheel drive. It has a range of up to 730 kilometres according to WLTP.7

The newly developed electric drive system with a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) and two-speed gearbox on the rear axle is designed for dynamic driving performance with high efficiency. First gear enables excellent acceleration right from the start. The CLA 250+ Shooting Brake sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Second gear is designed for power delivery at high speeds. It ensures excellent range and comfort on long journeys. The all-electric CLA Shooting Brake also features a new one-box braking system. It optimises the recovery of braking energy and so increases the range. For reasons of efficiency, almost all braking processes are carried out entirely by recuperation. The recuperation output is up to 200 kW.

The CLA 250+ Shooting Brake and the CLA 350 4MATIC Shooting Brake have a lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 85 kWh. The cells have anodes in which silicon oxide is added to the graphite, increasing the energy density. In combination with this new generation of batteries, the 800-volt architecture can significantly reduce the charging time. This means that the CLA 250+ Shooting Brake can be recharged to a range of 310 kilometres (WLTP)[6] within 10 minutes. This corresponds to the distance from Geneva to Milan or from Berlin to Hamburg, for example. Fast DC charging is possible with up to 320 kW. AC charging, for example at a wallbox at home, is possible with up to 22 kW. Further battery-electric variants will be added to the model range at the beginning of next year.

The first models of the electric CLA Shooting Brake at a glance

CLA 250+ Shooting Brake with EQ Technology CLA 350 4MATIC Shooting Brake with EQ Technology Power (peak) kW 200 260 Torque (peak) Nm 335 515 Battery: cell chemistry Nickel-manganese-cobalt Battery: usable energy content kWh 85 Max. AC charging power kW 22 Max. DC charging power kW 320 DC charging: range after 10 minutes (WLTP)[7] km 310 300 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.8 5.0 Top speed km/h 210 210 Combined energy consumption (WLTP)[8] kWh/100 km 12.7-15.2 13.2-15.7 CO 2 emissions combined (WLTP)10 g/km 0 0 Range (WLTP)[9] km 761 730 CO 2 class10 A A

Flexible for individual needs – fully electric or with high-tech 48-volt hybrid drive

Fully electric models play a key role in the implementation of Mercedes‑Benz’s sustainable business strategy. However, the wishes and mobility needs of customers in different regions of the world determine the pace of this transformation. The all-new CLA Shooting Brake will also be available early next year as a hybrid with 48-volt technology and an electric motor integrated into the transmission.

The electric motor, inverter and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (8F-eDCT) form a highly integrated unit. The electric motor provides intelligent support across the entire speed range. At inner-city speeds and when less than 20 kW is required, the hybrid models can be driven purely electrically. Electric coasting is possible up to a speed of around 100 km/h. A special feature is that the engine can recuperate in all eight gears, i.e. recover up to 25 kW of energy.

Best-in-class standard equipment

The all-new CLA Shooting Brake offers extensive, high-quality standard equipment that is exceptional in this vehicle class. The Progressive Line is on board as standard. The scope of equipment includes LED High Performance headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, the Mirror Package, a multifunction leather steering wheel in a sport design, comfort seats in ARTICO man-made leather/fabric with seat heating and 4-way lumbar support, and the THERMATIC single-zone climate control with air vents for the second row of seats. Technology fans can look forward to a selfie and video camera with face recognition as well as two USB-C charging ports with an output of 100 watts in the front and rear rows of seats.

The boot is also ideally equipped with an EASY-PACK tailgate, four tiedown anchors, a side net and a 12-volt socket, which is ideal for connecting a picnic cooler, for example. Other standard features include an iSize child-seat attachment, MBUX Navigation, Live Traffic Information, a five-metre charging cable for up to 22 kW of charging power and the digital charging service MB.CHARGE Public[10]. This service offers access to one of the largest charging networks in the world with just one contract. Customers can even reserve a charging point in advance at the company’s own Mercedes‑Benz charging parks via MB.CHARGE Public.

Additional equipment packages, the AMG Line, the AMG Line Plus and numerous individual options are available for further customisation.

One for all – innovative Mercedes‑Benz Modular Architecture for different model series and drive systems

The new Mercedes‑Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) is proof of the innovative strength of Mercedes‑Benz. It has been designed in such a way that all four models of the new vehicle family can be flexibly built on it – both with electric drive and with a high-tech hybrid combustion engine. This enables a considerable reduction in complexity and significant economies of scale. The modular architecture offers maximum synergies through leaner, simpler and faster processes as well as a high degree of common parts. This makes the use of resources in development and production more efficient and ensures sustainable profitability. The CLA and CLA Shooting Brake will be followed by two SUVs.

[1] The information is provisional. Neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available to date. Deviations between the data and the official values are possible.

[2] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[3] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

[4] The information is provisional. Neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available to date. Deviations between the data and the official values are possible.

[5] The range values are provisional, based on digital simulations of the standard determination for WLTP. So far, there are neither confirmed values from an officially recognized testing organization nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Discrepancies between the provided information and the official values are possible.

[6] Preliminary values. The specified recharged range (WLTP) after 10 minutes was determined using the maximum DC charging power in accordance with ISO/SAE 12906 under the conditions described there.

[7] Preliminary values. The specified recharged range (WLTP) after 10 minutes was determined using the maximum DC charging power in accordance with ISO/SAE 12906 under the conditions described there.

[8] The information is provisional. Neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available to date. Deviations between the data and the official values are possible.

[9] The range values are provisional, based on digital simulations of the standard determination for WLTP. So far, there are neither confirmed values from an officially recognized testing organization nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. Discrepancies between the provided information and the official values are possible.

[10] A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras are required to use the services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the corresponding user account. Upon expiry of the initial term, the services can be renewed for a fee, provided they are at that point still offered for the corresponding vehicle.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz