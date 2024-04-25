Xpeng presents AI-powered smart EV innovations at Beijing Auto Show 2024

Racing into the AI era with AI-enabled cutting-edge products

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, is showcasing its flagship line-up of Smart EVs at the Beijing Auto Show 2024, spotlighting its leading positions across multiple areas, including smart cockpit, smart driving, ultra-fast charging technology, modular flying cars and its new sub-brand MONA.

“We are proud to demonstrate Xpeng’s technological innovation prowess, through which we are laying a pathway to greater inclusion and equality in smart mobility,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng at the press conference. “The next decade will be a ‘golden decade’ of smart vehicles. The core of smart vehicle advances is how to operate with automative software adoption emerging as the new industry norm. Looking ahead, Xpeng will roll out the on-road testing of AI-powered functions integrated into Xpeng models.”

Smart AI driving, Xpeng ahead

As AI large models rapidly develop and proliferate, Smart EVs are becoming the vanguard of AI technology application. The automotive industry is at a new turning point, moving from “software-defined cars” to “AI-defined cars.” As a pioneer in driving the future mobility, Xpeng leverages end-to-end large models extensively for its XNGP ADAS and will implement upgrades to its perception large models and planning/control large models in its vehicles.

Specifically, Xpeng will deploy the industry’s first mass-produced 2K pure visual neural network large model in vehicles, using over two million high-definition grids to reconstruct the world and clearly identify every detail of both dynamic and static obstacles. Furthermore, Xpeng is the first in the industry to introduce a neural network-based planning/control large model, XPlanner, to enable more human-like learning, thinking and actions.

Enabling more human-like, self-learning smart mobility experience, powered by AI

Today, the Company presented various AI-powered innovations featured in X9, including its latest XOS 5.1.0, or Tianji OS, the industry’s first OS to comprehensively integrate AI technology into smart cockpit and smart driving, to be rolled out to all eligible users on May 20, 2024.

Xpeng is dedicated to creating the most intuitive AI in-car operating system (OS), ensuring a safer and more comfortable driving experience, regardless of AI driving or human driving. Xpeng has upgraded SR (surround reality) perception capabilities, extending the range to 1.8 standard soccer fields and accurately identifying over 50 objects in surrounding areas.

Xpeng also plans to roll out AI Valet Driver, after significant enhancement in visual perception and control capabilities driven by AI technology. With powerful self-learning capabilities, the AI Valet Driving can be activated regardless of the availability of XNGP, and precisely memorizes driving routes during manual operation, offering customized driving experiences with up to 10 routes of 100km each while ensuring excellent driving support nationwide.

Fully committed to the next decade of smart mobility exploration

Autonomous driving technologies are playing a pivotal role in shaping the advancement of the auto industry. Xpeng’s decade-long commitment has positioned it as a leader in China’s smart driving ecosystem. Xpeng has been actively working towards making its smart driving technology accessible and efficient both nationwide and worldwide, with the completion of Highway NGP testing in Germany, showcasing its solid progress and exceptional capabilities in its global roadmap.

Xpeng also announced its near-term plans including the comprehensive upgrade to its 800kW ultra-fast charging facilities in Q3 2024 that will make Xpeng Smart EVs to achieve industry-leading charging speed of adding more than 1 km per second, optimizing charging efficiency for Xpeng owners and further mitigating range anxiety.

While consistently solidifying its technological lead, Xpeng has been delving into the future of mobility through flight. Xpeng AeroHT has outlined its strategy for its low-altitude manned flying car. Its modular flying car is heading towards airworthiness certification, with pre-sales to start in Q4 2024, allowing users to enjoy the ease and fun of flight and gradually fostering a flying culture.

In deepening industry collaboration, Xpeng has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on the EEA (Electronic and Electrical Architecture) with Volkswagen Group, jointly defining the future potential of automotive intelligence.

Additionally, Xpeng is set to introduce a new brand, MONA (Made of New AI), in June, which symbolizes an innovative new breed, aiming to popularize AI-driven Smart EVs globally.

