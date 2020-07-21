Cities must provide EV charging for the many

Rightly or wrongly, the availability of public charging stations is often linked to the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Domestic wall chargers would be the ideal solution for many, but are not suitable for all living situations. Those who do not own their own home will be unable to make such a significant change to the property, for example, and apartment blocks may not have room for dedicated charging spots for everyone.

For this reason, public charging points will be a necessity, and cities must accommodate the needs of current and prospective EV drivers accordingly. Many cities around the world have already made such efforts as proposed bans on internal combustion engines (ICEs) gain pace. In the UK, a ban is expected to be brought forward from 2035 to 2032, and Norway’s target for 2025 would also seem feasible given that nearly 70% of all new cars sold in April were either fully electric or plug-in hybrid.

But what changes will cities need to make in order to meet the demands of an increasingly electric fleet, and are those changes as significant as might be expected?…