Software-enabled infrastructure critical in supporting EV uptake

As electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure has developed, so has the understanding that EVs will not be recharged in the same way as today’s vehicles are refuelled. Whereas fossil fuel vehicles are filled up on the go, the expectation is that the majority of EV charging will be done either at home or at the office: “[An] EV will be parked for between 80% and 96% of the day—why would you not connect that car to the grid during that time?” André ten Bloemendal, Vice President of Commercial Sales Europe at ChargePoint told Automotive World in 2019….