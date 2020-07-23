Software-enabled infrastructure critical in supporting EV uptake

As electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure has developed, so has the understanding that EVs will not be recharged in the same way as today’s vehicles are refuelled. Whereas fossil fuel vehicles are filled up on the go, the expectation is that the majority of EV charging will be done either at home or at the office: “[An] EV will be parked for between 80% and 96% of the day—why would you not connect that car to the grid during that time?” André ten Bloemendal, Vice President of Commercial Sales Europe at ChargePoint told Automotive World in 2019….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference