High-performance computing in automotive

This Automotive World report considers the future of high performance computing in tomorrow’s automotive industry

   April 6, 2021
Special report: High-performance computing in automotive

Success in automotive was once defined almost solely in mechanical competency, but the connected revolution has shifted the goalposts. In tomorrow’s industry, vehicles must be highly intelligent, offer assisted or self-driving functionality and be as easy to update as a smartphone. All these functions are hugely reliant on high performance computing (HPC). This latest Autonomous World special report investigates how stakeholders are integrating HPC both in-vehicle and behind the scenes, and which experts they are leaning on to complete this transition.

In this report:

‘Special report: High performance computing’ presents insight from:

  • Ansys
  • Blackberry Technology Solutions
  • Cariad
  • GuardKnox
  • Green Hills
  • Harman
  • Nvidia
  • Microsoft
  • Panasonic
  • Publicis Sapient

