High-performance computing in automotive

Success in automotive was once defined almost solely in mechanical competency, but the connected revolution has shifted the goalposts. In tomorrow’s industry, vehicles must be highly intelligent, offer assisted or self-driving functionality and be as easy to update as a smartphone. All these functions are hugely reliant on high performance computing (HPC). This latest Autonomous World special report investigates how stakeholders are integrating HPC both in-vehicle and behind the scenes, and which experts they are leaning on to complete this transition.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- CASE mobility reliant on high performance computing
- New processing demands spur use of ‘virtual’ operating systems
- Heavy stuff: serious computing muscle required for AV and ADAS simulation
- Tech experts are indispensable CASE mobility allies
- Cloud computing plays growing role in automotive
- With the advent of onboard HPC, how will auto cyber security develop?
- Zonal architectures are the connected skeleton of future mobility
‘Special report: High performance computing’ presents insight from:
- Ansys
- Blackberry Technology Solutions
- Cariad
- GuardKnox
- Green Hills
- Harman
- Nvidia
- Microsoft
- Panasonic
- Publicis Sapient
…
