High-performance computing in automotive

Success in automotive was once defined almost solely in mechanical competency, but the connected revolution has shifted the goalposts. In tomorrow’s industry, vehicles must be highly intelligent, offer assisted or self-driving functionality and be as easy to update as a smartphone. All these functions are hugely reliant on high performance computing (HPC). This latest Autonomous World special report investigates how stakeholders are integrating HPC both in-vehicle and behind the scenes, and which experts they are leaning on to complete this transition.

In this report:

‘Special report: High performance computing’ presents insight from:

Ansys

Blackberry Technology Solutions

Cariad

GuardKnox

Green Hills

Harman

Nvidia

Microsoft

Panasonic

Publicis Sapient

…