Zonal architectures are the connected skeleton of future mobility

Vehicle software and computing have become increasingly complex undertakings. The modern vehicle can contain as many as a hundred or more embedded control units (ECUs), and though that setup can handle today’s in-vehicle needs, concerns are rising over how futureproof this architecture is. “We have hit the limit of what legacy distributed architectures can do,” Aptiv’s Chief Technology Officer, Glen de Vos, told Automotive World during CES 2021. “You can’t keep adding more copper to the vehicle; you have to simplify that.”…