Consumers look to smartphones for vehicle software expectations

Reference to modern connected passenger vehicles as ‘smartphones on wheels’ is commonplace even if vehicles pose much greater complexity—for example, connected cars will generate approximately 25 gigabytes of data an hour, claims Hitachi Vantara. Nonetheless, the metaphor still has some currency. That is largely down to the fact that many consumers—and in turn, automakers—still use their expectations of consumer electronics as a frame with which to assess the merits of a vehicle.