Heavy stuff: serious computing muscle required for AV and ADAS simulation

Edge cases remain the autonomous driving (AD) sector’s Gordian knot. By definition, they represent the issues that developers can’t necessarily identify ahead of time. Nevertheless, one tool is helping to catch as many problems as possible: highly accurate simulation can place autonomous vehicles (AV) in environments which would be nigh-on impossible to replicate in real life, with complete control of weather conditions, traffic density, infrastructure quality and more, gifting developers the freedom they need to push AI and sensor technologies to the limit. Given that AD must deliver a significant safety benefit, nothing less than full flexibility will suffice….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference