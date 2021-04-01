With the advent of onboard HPC, how will auto cyber security develop?

Compared with models some 20 years ago, the number of lines of code in the average car has jumped by orders of magnitude. By 2010, it was not unusual for luxury vehicles to use in excess of 100 million lines, and the modern Ford F-150 uses over 150 million. More software, more functionality and the rise of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) means that the number electronic control units (ECUs) running these lines of code has also grown. Grand View Research estimates that the average car has between 15 and 20 ECUs, whilst luxury models can boast over 100….