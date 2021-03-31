Cloud computing plays growing role in automotive

Cloud computing has become a hot topic in the automotive industry as the demands of data processing inside the car swell. Cloud infrastructure will be used for an array of purposes, with the ultimate goal of relieving some of this pressure. Key applications will see cloud infrastructure used to share new software releases over a vehicle’s lifecycle, but also to assist the development of new connected services and autonomous driving.

Michael Wintergerst is Head of Vehicle & Cloud Platform at Cariad, the Volkswagen Group’s technology subsidiary tasked with handling the digital transformation of the car. The company was recently rebranded in March from Car.Software Organisation and boasts around 4,000 employees across various sites in Germany. Cariad is shaping a next-generation…