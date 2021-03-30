Tech experts are indispensable CASE mobility allies

Nvidia and Microsoft’s success in automotive underlines the value the tech industry can bring to mobility. By Jack Hunsley

   March 30, 2021

High-performance computing (HPC) is a critical element in future mobility. Without the necessary processing power and computing intelligence, the automotive industry is unlikely to deliver adequate electric vehicles, connected services or autonomous driving algorithms. To conquer this challenge, the industry is leaning heavily on traditional computing technology experts….

