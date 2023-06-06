Autonomous vehicle startups – the ones to watch

This Automotive World report explores how developments within the start-up community could shape the future of autonomous driving

The autonomous driving sector is attracting a host a new players across a number of different competencies. From perception and navigation systems to connectivity platforms and cyber security, the activity range spans the whole spectrum of supporting technologies. But not all good ideas make successful companies. For the venture capital community supporting these new innovations, every investment entails risk.

