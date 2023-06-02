Emergent intelligence could prepare AVs for any situation

Since Deutsche Bahn delivered its 12-person autonomous electric shuttle to a small Bavarian spa route in 2017, the industry has moved on. In April 2023, the Stagecoach-affiliated project CAVForth announced the world’s first autonomous bus fleet for imminent rollout between Edinburgh and Fife. The global robotaxi market earned US$1.71bn in 2022, with a CAGR of 80.8% expected through to 2030, according to Spherical Insights. Meanwhile, Waymo claims that its public transport service currently covers 10,000 driverless trips a week.