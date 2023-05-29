Map-free AV operations poised to revolutionise market

Removing HD 3D mapping from the equation could bring Level 4 functionality to the mass market at a fraction of the standard cost. By Will Girling

High-definition 3D mapping has been touted by some commentators as an essential element of autonomous vehicle (AV) navigation and operational safety. Indeed, the global market for this technology is expected to reach US$7.6bn by 2025—double its 2020 value, according to MarketsandMarkets. Google’s AV platform Waymo is a notable adherent.

But is HD 3D mapping necessarily the optimal solution for an AV market grappling for mainstream viability? The safety and performance benefits of HD mapping only materialise if underlying datasets are kept rigorously up to date. Road maintenance and temporary traffic changes, particularly in large cities, are common. Therefore, an HD map would need to be updated frequently to be accurate enough for AVs to drive safely.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here