Map-free AV operations poised to revolutionise market

High-definition 3D mapping has been touted by some commentators as an essential element of autonomous vehicle (AV) navigation and operational safety. Indeed, the global market for this technology is expected to reach US$7.6bn by 2025—double its 2020 value, according to MarketsandMarkets. Google’s AV platform Waymo is a notable adherent.

But is HD 3D mapping necessarily the optimal solution for an AV market grappling for mainstream viability? The safety and performance benefits of HD mapping only materialise if underlying datasets are kept rigorously up to date. Road maintenance and temporary traffic changes, particularly in large cities, are common. Therefore, an HD map would need to be updated frequently to be accurate enough for AVs to drive safely.