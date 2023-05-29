Map-free AV operations poised to revolutionise market

High-definition 3D mapping has been touted by some commentators as an essential element of autonomous vehicle (AV) navigation and operational safety. Indeed, the global market for this technology is expected to reach US$7.6bn by 2025—double its 2020 value, according to MarketsandMarkets. Google’s AV platform Waymo is a notable adherent.
But is HD 3D mapping necessarily the optimal solution for an AV market grappling for mainstream viability? The safety and performance benefits of HD mapping only materialise if underlying datasets are kept rigorously up to date. Road maintenance and temporary traffic changes, particularly in large cities, are common. Therefore, an HD map would need to be updated frequently to be accurate enough for AVs to drive safely.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes