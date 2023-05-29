Teleoperation is only as good as its connectivity platform

Autonomous driving promises to take the human out of the driving seat, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be an element of human involvement, at least in the near term. Some players believe that teleoperation offers a means of realising safe autonomous driving applications today. This approach involves a human remotely overseeing one or more driverless vehicle, with the ability to manually take control if needed. The likes of Einride, EasyMile and Gatik are all pursuing this route.

“One option for driverless vehicles is to develop the perfect artificial intelligence (AI), but that means the time to market will be very long,” says Doron Eilnav, Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development at start-up company DriveU.auto. “Having a remote operator enables faster deployment of these systems while still maintaining overall safety standards.”