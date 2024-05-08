UAE makes a play for multimodal AV leadership at DriftX 2024 

The mobility landscape is being shaken up by artificial intelligence (AI). Ignazio Dentici, Vice President of Global E-mobility and Automotive, Manufacturing Intelligence Division, Hexagon, told Automotive World in April 2024 that an “AI revolution” is currently unfolding in the auto industry. Areas of disruption include vehicle design and how logistics companies manage their load.

Perhaps the most transformative use, however, is enabling autonomous driving (AD) and associated technologies like advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS). While integral to the control of an autonomous vehicle (AV), AI is also an important tool for training these systems and helping them interpret the range of inputs that come from geospatial positioning, on-vehicle sensors, and other objects in their environment (V2X).