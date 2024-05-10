Could A2RL validate AV’s role as a “guardian angel?” 

For autonomous vehicles (AVs) to succeed, consumers must be convinced to pass over control of the wheel to artificial intelligence (AI). However, this is proving difficult for several reasons. Most people have never personally experienced the technology. While Waymo, the most popular robotaxi platform in the US, completed an average of 14,800 rides per week in 2023, this is only a tiny fraction of the nearly eight billion car journeys Americans take across the same timeframe.

Negative public sentiment has also been building in the cities where AVs have been allowed to operate. In February 2024, a Waymo robotaxi drove into the middle of Chinese New Year festivities taking place in San Francisco, incensing the crowd, which ultimately set it ablaze. There have also been several reports of Waymo’s fleets impeding the efforts of first responders to arrive at emergencies. A survey of 2,000 Americans by Forbes Legal revealed that 93% are “concerned” about the safety or overall merits of self-driving technology.