Euro NCAP adds HGVs: the race for the five-star truck is on

Trucks represent just 3% of the vehicles on Europe’s roads but are involved in nearly 15% of all road fatalities. The size and weight of these vehicles mean they pose a greater risk for death or serious injury, particularly when a vulnerable road user (VRU) is involved. 90% of the casualties in heavy truck collisions involve people around the truck, not in it. Safety regulations for this segment are deliberately set at a level to be inclusive for all brands—not just those with hefty price tags—and progress takes place slowly. Euro NCAP believes it has another solution.

The European safety agency has been assessing new cars on a voluntary basis across various safety metrics for 25 years. In 2020, Euro NCAP extended its coverage to include vans, but it has never gone into heavier vehicles—until now. The plan is to introduce a Truck Safe rating for heavy trucks, looking at both on-highway and city centre requirements.