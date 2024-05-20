How is new mobility reshaping the legal landscape?

Developments around artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous driving are shaping the legal landscape for automotive companies. From protecting new technology advances to determining liability in AI systems, automakers and suppliers could find themselves in litigation for any number of reasons. Navigating this rapidly evolving terrain is becoming increasingly tricky.

According to Dykema’s 2024 Automotive Trends Report, the main areas of concern at the moment are autonomous vehicles (AVs), cyber security and data privacy, EVs, risk and litigation, government policy, intellectual property (IP), government investigations and compliance, supply chain, financial distress and bankruptcy, labour and employment, antitrust, and dealerships. The report, the second in Dykema’s series, reflects feedback from a select group of industry leaders and decision-makers on the legal trends most likely to impact the automotive space in 2024 and beyond.