What’s guiding the evolution of Bosch’s Mobility business?

Robert Bosch has been shaping the automotive industry with innovative technology for more than a century. Its product portfolio has come a long way since the magneto, which revolutionised vehicle ignition systems in the late 19th century. So too has its investment strategy. The company’s Mobility business remains active in powertrain systems today but has also expanded into connectivity, automated driving, battery electric propulsion and hydrogen storage. All these technology areas are evolving rapidly and devouring huge investments in terms of finances and manpower. In today’s increasingly challenging economic environment, backing the wrong technology could prove disastrous for even the most diversified businesses.