Hankook exhibiting at Road Transport Expo 2023

Hankook Tyre UK is again exhibiting at the industry’s biggest commercial vehicle industry event at NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire

Hankook Tyre UK is showcasing its portfolio of Hankook and Laufenn commercial vehicle tyres at the Road Transport Expo trade show at the NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire on Stand R42. HGVs will be at the very heart of this second commercial vehicle trade show with more than 200 exhibitors, including all major truck and trailer manufacturers and specialist heavy haulage vehicles to parts specialists and professional services. The Road Transport Expo is the ideal opportunity to present Hankook’s tyre range and demonstrate the company’s proven reputation for producing outstanding tyres with superb mileage, reliability and excellent return on initial tyre investment.

As Hankook continually invests heavily in tyre technology to design tyres to meet the ever-increasing demands made on today’s professional commercial vehicle operator, a new range of hybrid tyres designed for both regional and long-distance transport will be on show: The Hankook SmartFlex AL51 for the steering axle and an all-position tyre and SmartFlex DL51 for the drive axle. As more fleets are using the same vehicles for long haul and regional applications these hybrid usage conditions call for different tyre requirements. Hankook has added the two new tyres to its truck tyre range to address these applications.

Furthermore, Hankook will be launching the new LF95 trailer tyre from its second-line brand Laufenn at the show. Also being shown are two more Laufenn regional haul treads; the LF22 all-position and the LZ22 drive axle tyre.

Hankook is viewed as the leader in the UK truck tyre replacement market and the development of the new Laufenn truck tyres is a result of the research in the ever-evolving commercial tyre market to further increase market share dominance in the UK. The new Laufenn commercial portfolio is based on the recognised Hankook brand with high quality products and innovative technologies. This second-line brand offers good value for money and guaranteed re-treadability throughout the range, not only to reduce costs, but also to lessen the impact the products have on the environment.

Jon Cottrell, UK Truck Sales Manager for Hankook Tyre UK said, “Hankook is viewed as the leader in the UK truck tyre replacement market and extending the Hankook and Laufenn portfolio with these new tyre designs further supports this reputation. Hankook continually reflects on the challenges faced by the haulage industry and invests heavily in tyre technology to design tyres to meet the ever-increasing demands made on today’s professional commercial vehicle operator. The Road Transport Expo 2023 is the ideal opportunity to present our tyre range and demonstrate Hankook’s proven reputation for producing outstanding tyres with superb mileage, reliability and excellent return on initial tyre investment.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Hankook team at the Road Transport Expo 2023 where they will be on hand to offer advice on your tyre choice for your commercial vehicle operation.

SOURCE: Hankook