First electric semitrailer truck with the three-pointed star handed over in the Netherlands

Simon Loos is now using the eActros 300 Tractor in the Netherlands. The first of a total of five vehicles was handed over to the food logistics company in June. The electric semitrailer trucks for Simon Loos are part of a small series that will be successively delivered to the first customers before the official start of series production in autumn. Simon Loos has already been using seven eActros as rigid variants since last year, which supply various customers, supermarkets and catering businesses with food, especially in the Randstad region.

The eActros 300 Tractor is compatible with all common European semitrailers, taking into account the maximum permitted total tractor/trailer combination length. The electric semitrailer tractor is based on the same technology as the eActros 300/400 that has already been in series production since 2021. Three battery packs, each with an installed battery capacity of 112 kWh, enable a range of up to 220 km on a single battery charge. The eActros 300 Tractor can be charged with up to 160 kW: The three battery packs need a little more than an hour to be charged from 20 to 80 percent at a standard DC fast charging station with a charging current of 400 A.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck