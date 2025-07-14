Škoda develops new Cargo commercial variant

Škoda UK has developed a new addition to its award-winning Enyaq range in the form of a commercial Cargo variant

Škoda UK has developed a new addition to its award-winning Enyaq range in the form of a commercial Cargo variant. The new model, which has been developed with conversion specialists Strongs Plastic Products Ltd, will be available exclusively to fleet customers via Škoda’s Area Fleet Managers.

The Enyaq Cargo is officially registered from new as an LCV with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and was initially created as part of a project commissioned by National Grid Energy Distribution (NGED) in 2024. The operator has taken 70 Enyaq Cargo models, with plans to further decarbonise its fleet of service vehicles as older models are replaced. NGED currently operates more than 300 fully electric commercial vans and 600 electric company cars, making it one of the biggest EV fleets in the UK

Based on the Enyaq 85 and 85x models, the new Enyaq Cargo combines all-wheel-drive capability with a purpose-built interior designed for maximum practicality. The spacious load area is constructed using high-strength, low-weight plastic materials to meet stringent safety standards without compromising efficiency. A robust yet lightweight bulkhead separates the cabin from the cargo space, ensuring both safety and comfort. Developed in collaboration with conversion specialists, the Enyaq Cargo offers a range of flexible configurations tailored to meet the unique storage and operational needs of business customers.

In creating the final specification for the Cargo, Strongs worked with Škoda UK and the DVSA to ensure full compliance with LCV regulations. Thanks to long driving ranges, fast DC rapid charging and all-wheel drive, the Enyaq is the perfect model to cater for a range of business needs.

The Enyaq Cargo is derived from the Edition 85, and all-wheel-drive SportLine 85x passenger models, which offer a WLTP combined range of 359 miles and 332 miles, respectively. Both variants support DC rapid charging, with the Enyaq 85 capable of charging at up to 135 kW and the 85x at 175 kW – allowing a 10–80% charge in around 28 minutes.

Although Škoda models have been adapted for commercial use in the past, this is the first time a battery electric model has been offered. The Enyaq Cargo is available exclusively to fleet customers. The Enyaq Edition 85 starts from £44,310 OTR and conversion price starts from £1,815 + VAT – with final pricing dependent on individual specification.

