General Motors: Ultium Cells to upgrade Tennessee plant for low-cost EV battery cell production

Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, will upgrade its Spring Hill, Tennessee battery cell manufacturing facility to scale production of low-cost lithium iron phosphate battery cells, building on a $2.3 billion investment announced in 2021. Conversion of battery cell lines at Spring Hill to produce LFP cells will begin later this year, with commercial production expected by late 2027.

“At GM, we’re innovating battery technology to deliver the best mix of range, performance, and affordability to our EV customers,” said Kurt Kelty, VP of batteries, propulsion, and sustainability at GM. “This upgrade at Spring Hill will enable us to scale production of lower-cost LFP cell technologies in the U.S., complementing our high-nickel and future lithium manganese rich solutions and further diversifying our growing EV portfolio.”

GM’s flexible EV platform has been architected to enable the quick integration of multiple cell chemistries and form factors. The Ultium Cells plant in Warren, Ohio will continue producing cells with nickel cobalt manganese aluminum chemistry, which has been key to GM delivering a range of crossovers with more than 300 miles of range on a charge. With LFP battery technology, GM is targeting significant battery pack cost savings compared to today’s high-nickel battery pack while increasing consumer EV choice.

“The upgrade reflects the continued strength of our partnership with General Motors and our shared commitment to advancing EV battery innovation,” said Wonjoon Suh, executive VP and head of the Advanced Automotive Battery division at LG Energy Solution. “We will bring our extensive experience and expertise in U.S. manufacturing to the joint venture facility, further accelerating our efforts to deliver new chemistries and form factors that effectively capture the unmet needs in the EV market.”

The Spring Hill facility currently employs about 1,300 people. With the ability to manufacture battery cells in multiple cell chemistries, Spring Hill will help drive U.S. battery innovation, manufacturing, and consumer choice in the EV market.

“Ultium Cells’ additional investment and commitment to innovating and enhancing its Spring Hill operations is a testament to the state’s longstanding, cohesive partnerships, which started with General Motors, and grew to include LG Energy Solution in 2021, and we stand ready to continue supporting these companies and their joint venture for years to come,” said Stuart C. McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support we’ve received from the State of Tennessee as we continue to advance our lead in EV battery cell manufacturing,” said Kee Eun, President and CEO of Ultium Cells. “This investment expands our capabilities beyond a single battery cell chemistry, allowing us to produce new chemistries alongside our existing cells. Expanding our product portfolio ensures Ultium Cells will remain at the forefront of battery cell innovation and sustain our commitment to be a stable, long-term employer for the communities we serve.”

SOURCE: General Motors