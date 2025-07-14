Apera AI unveils Vue 9.50: Leading 4D Vision software for unsurpassed real-world industrial robotic performance

New features in Apera Vue 9.50 help manufacturers and integrators adapt to real-world variation, boost precision, and accelerate deployment of 4D Vision-Guided Robotic systems—no vision expertise required

Apera AI, the leader in 4D Vision for industrial robotic automation, today announced the release of Apera Vue 9.50, the latest update to its industry-leading 4D Vision controller software. The new release delivers advanced tools to help integrators and manufacturers tackle real-world variation, simplify setup, and fine-tune robotic performance with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

Apera Vue, used by North America’s top six automotive OEMs, is the only vision software built to support human-like robotic guidance for complex automation tasks like bin picking, de-racking, and assembly—without requiring deep vision expertise. Apera Vue 9.50 builds on Apera’s mission to make factories more productive by unlocking faster deployments, more reliable robot performance, and a greater return on automation.

“With Vue 9.50, we’re helping customers adapt faster to the unexpected, because no two racks are the same after six months on a factory floor,” said Sina Afrooze, CEO and Founder at Apera AI. “Our latest features ensure precision even when bins shift, grippers deviate, or hardware calibration drifts—problems that would slow down production in the real world and that no other vision system can solve. With our laser focus on tackling the toughest automation challenges, only Apera can offer this level of vision performance, speed, and precision at scale.”

Adapt to Real-World Variation

Vision-Based Bin Finding

In industrial environments, bin positions often shift during replenishment or between cycles. Apera Vue 9.50 introduces Bin Finding—a new feature that automatically detects and corrects for bin misalignment (X, Y, and yaw) using real-time vision data. This eliminates the need for manual re-teaching or reconfiguration, ensuring greater performance and reliability while reducing downtime in loosely controlled environments.

Guided TCP Teaching for End-of-Arm Tools (EOATs)

Tool center-point (TCP) deviations due to manufacturing tolerances or wear can degrade pick accuracy. Apera Vue’s new Guided TCP Teaching enables sub-millimeter precise TCP calibration directly within the interface, replacing traditionally slow and imprecise trial-and-error methods. The result is more accurate picks, smoother cycles, and faster recovery from tooling changes.

Optimize System Performance with New Insight Tools

Recording & Playback System

Vue 9.50 now includes a built-in Recording & Playback System for image and vision data. Users can capture sequences manually or trigger recording based on anomalies like excessive cycle time or pick errors. Playback is fully integrated into the Apera Vue interface for fast diagnosis, tuning performance, and collaboration with technical teams.

Accuracy Insight

This new guided analysis tool is designed for proactive performance tuning and troubleshooting errors that impact precision. It provides a structured approach to validating calibration, evaluating system alignment, and understanding how different components contribute to accuracy—enabling more reliable picking, smoother changeovers, and sustained long-term performance.

Accelerate Setup and Calibration

Placement Groups

In placement applications, Apera Vue now simplifies setup by allowing multiple place points to inherit the placement path of an origin point. Using Placement Groups saves time and enables simple placement.

Upgraded Calibration Boards

Apera systems now ship with a rigid ChArUco calibration board and mounting bracket, combining checkerboard and ArUco marker detection for superior hand-eye calibration. This upgrade improves calibration speed, accuracy, repeatability, and alignment between robot motion and vision.

“Real-world heavy manufacturing environments rarely meet ideal environments for traditional 3D vision solutions that rely on structured lighting,” explained Jamie Westell, Director of Engineering at Apera AI. “Apera Vue 9.50 makes it simpler to overcome real-world variation, hone in on performance bottlenecks, and save time during the setup process.”

SOURCE: PR Newswire