Volta Trucks appoints AD Poids Lourds as Certified Service Partner in France

Volta Trucks announces second Certified Service Partner for France

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced the appointment of AD Poids Lourds as a Certified Service Partner for the French market.

With 200 workshops in France, AD Poids Lourds, part of the Auto Distribution PHE Group, is the leading independent network for the distribution of parts and services for multi-make commercial vehicles in France. Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2023, AD Poids Lourds has made customer satisfaction, quality of work and environmental impact the main pillars of its organisation. As a result, AD Poids Lourds is the first HGV network to be awarded Qualicert certification by SGS ICS for the quality of its customer commitment. Through this partnership with Volta Trucks, the brand’s innovative design and its cutting-edge technology, AD Poids Lourds hopes to attract new technicians to the industry, enticed by innovative technology solutions.

AD Poids Lourds will complement the Volta Trucks Hub locations and will play a major role in the Volta Trucks’ Truck as a Service (TaaS) offering. Designed as a frictionless way to migrate fleets of all sizes to electric, maximising their uptime and operational efficiency, the TaaS proposition revolutionises the ownership, servicing, financing, and management of commercial vehicle fleets.

Guillaume Faures, Managing Director of the PHE Group’s HGV activities commented:

“Supporting our customers in the energy transition and attracting the best talent to our workshops are two major challenges for the AD HGV network. This partnership with Volta Trucks is an excellent opportunity to respond to both at the same time.”

Casper Norden, Chief Fleet Solutions Officer at Volta Trucks said;

“The expansion of our Certified Service Partnerships in France, with the addition of AD Poids Lourds, provides further geographic coverage across the region. The Certified Service Partners, along with our Truck as a Service Hub which is located on the outskirts of Paris, provide our customers with increased peace of mind and greater ease of access for service and maintenance requirements, wherever they may be located across France.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks