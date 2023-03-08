Data will unlock truck navigation’s full potential

As truck navigation changes amid the electrification shift, data could prove to be the most crucial ingredient in its transformation. By Will Girling

From road freight digitalisation and electrification to the evolution of driver workplaces, the commercial vehicle (CV) segment is experiencing a significant period of change. “It can be difficult for carriers to keep up with how both roads and the industry are changing,” says David Morris, Senior Product Manager at Trimble Maps. A division of the global software, hardware and services firm Trimble, the company develops innovative commercial map-based navigation solutions focused on route planning and optimisation, visualisation and execution.

“Drivers need to keep up to date with new regulations and legislation that can affect their journey. Navigation data must reflect everything from complex low emission zones to road closures and noise pollution restrictions, which are constantly changing.” Indeed, the number of ultra-low emissions zones across Europe increased 40% to 320 between 2019 and 2022, according to research published by the Clean Cities Campaign. This is expected to increase even further to 507 by 2025.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here