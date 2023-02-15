Could global AV adoption cause a data centre CO2 crisis?

The autonomous vehicle (AV) timeline has progressed to the point where SAE Level 4 capabilities are already being exhibited in key B2B sectors. While similar developments might take longer for B2C use cases, Mercedes-Benz’s January 2023 success in becoming the first OEM to secure US approval for Level 3 could indicate that progress isn’t far off. The Chinese government’s willingness to permit the testing of Level 4 robotaxi services in restricted city zones—such as Baidu’s in Chongqing and Wuhan—is already providing a glimpse into a future where urban spaces are served by networks of self-driving vehicles.

However, while the automotive industry grapples with complex technical and regulatory challenges, research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) raises important environmental questions about the reality of AVs. Indeed, the paper Data Centers on Wheels: Emissions from Computing Onboard Autonomous Vehicles suggests that the realisation of AVs on public roads could in fact be counter-productive to the carbon reduction efforts underpinning the electrification shift.