Autonomous road freight solutions

This Automotive World report explores the potential for self-driving trucks to reshape the future of freight movement

A truck driver that never grows tired or distracted, never brakes harshly or exceeds the speed limit and can legally disregard Hours of Service restrictions: that’s the promise of autonomous freight solutions. Huge cost savings for fleets and dramatically more efficient goods movement await us—theoretically.

Self-driving pilots have been gaining ground and moving ever closer towards commercial deployment. But is the industry ready? As usual, the regulatory scene lags behind the technology one and most markets lack a cohesive policy on self-driving rules. Liability in the event of a crash is another huge question mark. At the same time, the rumblings around unprecedented job losses are not growing any quieter. Where does this leave the industry in terms of its autonomous freight vision?

In this report:

Special report: Autonomous road freight solutions’ presents insight from:

  • ChargePoint
  • Fusion Processing
  • Gatik
  • Interact Analysis
  • The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  • Sidley Austin LLP
  • State of Michigan
  • Wejo

