How will autonomous trucks charge?

Electrification is likely to go hand in hand with automation, but there will be no driver to plug in. By Megan Lampinen

Freight movement is heading towards a cleaner, more efficient future. In some cases, that will entail both autonomous driving and electric propulsion. In theory that could mean trucks with zero tailpipe emissions running nearly non-stop to deliver goods around the world. But those vehicles are going to need to charge at some point. With no human driver ready to jump out of the cab and plug in, how will that happen?

It could entail some form of charging robot, such as the one under development at Graz University of Technology. Or it could be that the fleet pulls up over a charging pad and wirelessly receives the electricity it needs. These applications, however, may be some time out. Already in place today is a relatively straightforward approach that ChargePoint is bringing to early adaptors of autonomous electric trucks.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here