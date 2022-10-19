E-trucks’ cost efficiency could win over freight operators

European trucking is on-course for a significant electrification transformation. According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the electric trucking industry was worth US$286.87m in 2021. By 2027, that figure is expected to reach US$4.36bn—a CAGR of 57.13%.

One OEM in particular, Scania, is eager for this prediction to become a reality. “We want to make the electrification journey as swift as possible,” says Fredrik Allard, Senior Vice President and Head of e-Mobility. “Our plan is to completely electrify our platform. Within three years, it will be possible to buy 90% of Scania’s vehicles as an electric option.” The change, he emphasises to Automotive World, is happening now.