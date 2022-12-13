Through a renewed focus on in-cabin comfort and ergonomically designed experiences, OEMs and their suppliers are striving to make commercial vehicle driving more vocational. There is a consensus building that driver roles are unappealing due to uncomfortable working conditions, which subsequently discourage young talent and result in an aging workforce. New innovations could not only resolve these issues but also improve workplace efficiency and safety while boosting fleet operators’ bottom lines.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Electric trucks could make CV driving more vocational
- In-cab monitoring: from Big Brother to little helper
- DAF designers target optimum work and living space
- In-cabin safety tech development requires an agile approach
- Volvo brings the office to its CV cockpits
- Cleaner, smarter trucks bring fresh challenges for drivers
- D-Ford takes human-centric design to the next level
‘Special report: Commercial vehicle driver workplaces’ presents insight from:
- DAF Trucks
- D-Ford
- International Road Transport Union
- Qt Company
- Samsara
- Seeing Machines
- Volta Trucks
- Volvo Trucks
