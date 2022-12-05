Electric trucks could make CV driving more vocational

In October 2022, the US Department of Labour reported that the number of truck drivers shrank from 1.59 million to around 1.58 million between August and September. Considering the American Trucking Associations (ATA) reported an 80,000 deficit in 2021, which ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello called “as bad as it has ever been,” the loss of over 11,000 more is not encouraging.