Volvo brings the office to its CV cockpits

The commercial vehicle (CV) market was valued at US$71bn in 2020 and is forecasted to register a CAGR of more than 5.32% between 2021 and 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. Meanwhile, Statista reports that CV makers turned out around 23.2 million units worldwide in 2021. At the same time, the number of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers is on a steady decline. According to the International Road Transport Union’s (IRU) 2021 report on the problem, which covered 1,500 companies in 25 countries, there is a global shortage of 2.6 million drivers.

The driver shortage is being felt everywhere. The COVID-19 pandemic, low salaries and long hours are among the commonly cited reasons for the industry’s recruitment difficulties. The IRU report suggests that the sector needs to improve working conditions to make itself more attractive—enhancing the driver’s workspace to prioritise convenience, entertainment and comfort could offer a solution.

Volvo Trucks is aiming to combine its truck range with an office space concept, marketing its FM model range as ‘your cockpit and your office’. “The Volvo FM heavy-duty truck is designed to be the ultimate workplace on wheels in all segments,” says Roger Alm, Volvo Group’s Executive Vice and President of Volvo Trucks.