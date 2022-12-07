DAF designers target optimum work and living space

Creating a home away from home, where drivers can work in comfort as well as rest, relax and go about general daily activities, is a defining aspect of truck design. But there are numerous challenges facing design teams when attempting to deliver the perfect workplace, and each driver has individual needs.

“It is our mission to offer the best place to drive, work, sleep and relax for a truck driver,” DAF Trucks Design Director Bart van Lotringen tells Automotive World. “This is by no means an easy task. The overall space available is confined and we have to organise all functions in a symbiotic way. We are the architects of the home of the driver, as they spend days and sometimes weeks on the road.”