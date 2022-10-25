From a driver perspective, diesel trucking works pretty well. There are numerous vehicle models to choose from, a vast network of fuelling stations, quick filling times, and a large workforce of trained technicians. Convincing fleets to shift to electric—where the model offering, the charging network and the supporting ecosystem remain limited—could be a tough sell.
However, the pressure is on to decarbonise and that journey will inevitably include a sizeable shift to battery electric or fuel cell commercial vehicles. Numerous brands are investing heavily and laying plans for zero-emission line-ups covering everything from last-mile delivery to long-distance heavy trucking. New skillset and new technologies are quickly becoming essential, and co-opetition is the name of the game in the race for freight electrification.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Fleet decarbonisation demands investment in new capabilities
- Electrification won’t be a linear journey for freight
- Nikola Motors: “We are in control of our battery destiny”
- eFlow supersizes fuel cell benefits for commercial fleets
- Electric truck race: Tesla Semi vs Volvo FH
- E-trucks’ cost efficiency could win over freight operators
- Siemens and Volta go ‘one step further’ to electrify CEVs
‘Special report: Electrifying road freight’ presents insight from:’ presents insight from:
- ACT Research
- Einride
- Esquire Digital
- Loop Energy
- Navistar
- Nikola Motors
- Roland Berger
- Scania
- Shell
- >Volvo Trucks
