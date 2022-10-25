Electrifying road freight

This Automotive World report explores the technologies and capabilities that fleets will need for an electric future

From a driver perspective, diesel trucking works pretty well. There are numerous vehicle models to choose from, a vast network of fuelling stations, quick filling times, and a large workforce of trained technicians. Convincing fleets to shift to electric—where the model offering, the charging network and the supporting ecosystem remain limited—could be a tough sell.

However, the pressure is on to decarbonise and that journey will inevitably include a sizeable shift to battery electric or fuel cell commercial vehicles. Numerous brands are investing heavily and laying plans for zero-emission line-ups covering everything from last-mile delivery to long-distance heavy trucking. New skillset and new technologies are quickly becoming essential, and co-opetition is the name of the game in the race for freight electrification.

In this report:

‘Special report: Electrifying road freight’ presents insight from:’ presents insight from:

  • ACT Research
  • Einride
  • Esquire Digital
  • Loop Energy
  • Navistar
  • Nikola Motors
  • Roland Berger
  • Scania
  • Shell
  • >Volvo Trucks

