Toyota affirms commitment to Arizona Proving Grounds with new investment

More than $50 million in new development includes 5.5-mile oval track and expanded capabilities for vehicle and technology testing and development

Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) announced today that it has allocated and broken ground on more than $50 million in construction of new amenities for vehicle and automotive technology testing and development, affirming commitment to the Arizona Proving Grounds. The new construction includes a 5.5-mile oval track, an off-road park, and new ride and handling surfaces, among many other improvements. Most of the new construction will be complete by later this year. Toyota is also planning a future facility for development of advanced driver assistance technology. Formally named the Arizona Mobility Test Center at Toyota Arizona Proving Grounds (AMTC at TAPG), the facility, under Toyota ownership, has been available to industry as a vehicle testing resource since 2021.

“The new investment in Arizona signals the facility’s importance to Toyota,” said Stefan Young, Vice President at Toyota Motor North America’s Research and Development. “Site updates make it more attractive as an ideal place for companies to test new vehicle capabilities, including by Toyota for our own North American-developed vehicle line-up, thanks to the new and expanded development capabilities.”

This investment features seven different projects:

AMTC at TAPG has been managed by Intertek Transportation Technologies since 2021 under a management agreement. The company oversees facility administration, rental operation, including marketing to solicit new business, and tenant services. Since offering the facility to outside companies, AMTC at TAPG has hosted 37 different organizations with approximately 286 test vehicles that have conducted about 203,400 hours of testing and hosted 22 events.

“Again and again, Arizona is proving why businesses move to, stay in, invest in our state,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “We’re grateful to Toyota for its efforts to bring innovation and opportunity to Arizona. This new investment in our state will spur economic growth and put us at the forefront of auto ingenuity.”

“I’m grateful to Toyota for their investment in Wittmann, Arizona and their commitment to innovation,” said Arizona House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Leo Biasiucci. “As chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’m proud that Toyota chose Arizona to call home.”

AMTC at TAPG is located in the Sonoran Desert near Wittmann, Arizona, a town about 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. The facility covers approximately 11,650 acres and has 77 miles of testing surfaces with 60 miles of paved roads, more than 50 miles of off-road and dirt tracks and a high-speed oval track with a second oval track nearing completion. Toyota established the Arizona Proving Grounds in 1993, and it has been home to testing more than 50 Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the North American market since that time.

