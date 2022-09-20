Road freight is undergoing a digital revolution. This takes many forms, from simple electronic logging devices and paperless bills of lading to load-matching apps and real-time fleet management insights. The aim is generally to make goods movement safer, cleaner, more efficient and more profitable. The past few years have seen notable advances in the areas of management software and pricing transparency.

Some players already have their eye on driverless trucks. While that may be the end game of digital freight, there are plenty of other advances to be enjoyed before then.

In this report:

‘Special report: Road freight digitalisation’ presents insight from: