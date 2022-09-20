Road freight is undergoing a digital revolution. This takes many forms, from simple electronic logging devices and paperless bills of lading to load-matching apps and real-time fleet management insights. The aim is generally to make goods movement safer, cleaner, more efficient and more profitable. The past few years have seen notable advances in the areas of management software and pricing transparency.
Some players already have their eye on driverless trucks. While that may be the end game of digital freight, there are plenty of other advances to be enjoyed before then.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Where will the digital revolution take freight movement?
- Supply chain digitalisation offers greater freight transparency
- What is the ROI of fleet telematics?
- Driver shortages make the case for digitising road freight
- Where next for telematics in the digital truck?
- Freight data has ‘no standard, no exchange and no connection’
- Behind ZF’s new automated AI-based freight platforms
‘Special report: Road freight digitalisation’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- ACT Research
- Bosch
- CLEPA
- Gurtam
- Solera
- Teletrac Navman
- ZF
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us